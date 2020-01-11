Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

TV actress Nehha Pendse stuns in a thigh-high slit electric blue gown at her reception—See pics

Zee News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The telly star looked gorgeous in her wedding attire and was styled by Neha Chaudhary. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

This is what Nehha Pendse will be wearing for her Big Fat Wedding with Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5

Actress and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse has picked pastel shade for her wedding outfit and will be wearing an electric blue heavily embellished gown for...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.