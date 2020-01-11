Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gator bites Florida college student hiking in Everglades

Newsday Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Everglades National Park officials say an 18-year-old college student was bitten by an alligator while hiking in a group
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

4 Ways to Have Your Student Debt Wiped Out [Video]4 Ways to Have Your Student Debt Wiped Out

4 Ways to Have Your Student Debt Wiped Out . 1. Income-Driven Repayment Plans. Four federal income-driven repayment programs — ICR, IBR, PAYE and REPAYE — offer student loan cancellations after 20..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

College student allegedly kidnapped gangraped at gunpoint in Patna [Video]College student allegedly kidnapped gangraped at gunpoint in Patna

College student allegedly kidnapped gangraped at gunpoint in Patna

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

18-Year-Old College Student Bitten By Alligator At Everglades National Park

An 18-year-old college student on an outing with her professor at Everglades National Park was bitten by an alligator Friday.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.