Gator bites Florida college student hiking in Everglades

Everglades National Park officials say an 18-year-old college student was bitten by an alligator while hiking in a group

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 4 Ways to Have Your Student Debt Wiped Out 4 Ways to Have Your Student Debt Wiped Out . 1. Income-Driven Repayment Plans. Four federal income-driven repayment programs — ICR, IBR, PAYE and REPAYE — offer student loan cancellations after 20.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:03Published 4 days ago College student allegedly kidnapped gangraped at gunpoint in Patna College student allegedly kidnapped gangraped at gunpoint in Patna Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources 18-Year-Old College Student Bitten By Alligator At Everglades National Park An 18-year-old college student on an outing with her professor at Everglades National Park was bitten by an alligator Friday.

cbs4.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this