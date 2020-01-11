Global  

Meghan Markle signs deal with Disney

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle signs deal with DisneyThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are used to promoting charitable causes: but this time, they're doing it on their terms.Just days after dropping a bombshell on the Queen and the rest of the royal family, the Duchess has reportedly...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney

Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney 00:30

 Meghan Markle has reportedly signed a voiceover deal.

Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney? [Video]Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney?

According to Reuters, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have inked a deal with Disney.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Meghan signed deal with Disney - Times report [Video]Meghan signed deal with Disney - Times report

Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that works to protect elephants, the London-based Times..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published


Meghan Markle Signs Deal With Disney Just Days After Royal Family Exit: Report

Meghan Markle already has new projects in the works. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed a deal with Disney on an "unspecified project in return for a...
E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.comThe Age

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Send ''Thoughts and Prayers'' to Australia Amid Wildfires

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are shedding light on the devastating wildfires that have been spreading across Australia for months now. Showing no signs of...
E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.com

StanHalbert

Stan Halbert RT @KirstenPowers: Meghan Markle signed a deal with Disney to do a voice over in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders (thank… 4 seconds ago

KirigaMuchai

Kiriga RT @enews: Meghan Markle Signs Deal With Disney Just Days After Royal Family Exit: Report https://t.co/n952vYCDlH 34 seconds ago

khouron

Ron Trevino RT @KHOU: UK royals: Meghan Markle signs Disney voiceover deal https://t.co/hy7xB7jp0t 1 minute ago

john_jb6368093

jontheshepherd RT @StevieBrexit: A supposed Royal signs for Disney Meghan Markle really is the lowest of the low Our nation has not only been hoodwinked… 2 minutes ago

america_sue

Sue RT @ChristinePolon1: Her real reason for departing her royal duties. Her ego. Period. Meghan Markle signs a voiceover deal with Disney http… 2 minutes ago

PLHCrawford

Pamela Holm RT @boblister_poole: Meghan Markle signs a voiceover deal with Disney She Wants “A”List Status, Sod Off Royalty, She Just Wants Fame! Why… 3 minutes ago

asbell3etdvelt

Kathleen Dawn Hughes: Resister all day, everyday Women wants to work! Good husband is making sure she get's everything Meghan wants for herself! Now that's a Prince… https://t.co/0msGRnshB3 3 minutes ago

186tony

tony RT @geoffreyMyers1: Meghan Markle signs a voiceover deal with Disney https://t.co/3QtvsWDCul via @MailOnline Here’s my view if this is life… 3 minutes ago

