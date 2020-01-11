Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Poll reveals Britain's real thoughts on Harry and Meghan's bombshell

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Poll reveals Britain's real thoughts on Harry and Meghan's bombshellThe Queen has been treated "shoddily" by Harry and Meghan and should not ask them to stay in the UK, the public believes. A Daily Mail poll also suggests there will be deep anger if the couple keep their titles and privileges while...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Royal correspondent: The Queen did not expect Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' announcement

Royal correspondent: The Queen did not expect Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' announcement 01:31

 PA's royal correspondent Alan Anthony Jones discusses Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from duties in the royal family. Harry and Meghan’s groundbreaking decision came in a statement, and the couple said they will work to become financially independent, while continuing to “fully...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rick Mercer Reacts To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Bombshell [Video]Rick Mercer Reacts To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Bombshell

Fresh off his recent stand-up tour across the country, Rick Mercer returned to Toronto to present at the Toronto Film Critics Association gala. Even though it’s been almost two years since he’s..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:39Published

Oprah Has Some Thoughts About Her Friends Prince Harry and Meghan [Video]Oprah Has Some Thoughts About Her Friends Prince Harry and Meghan

Oprah Winfrey might be the Queen of daytime talk, but she is not the boss of Prince Harry and Meghan. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports on her thoughts about their royal move.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harry and Meghan bombshell: Blaming Meghan disrespects them both

Harry and Meghan bombshell: Blaming Meghan disrespects them bothCOMMENT Pick any article written about the news of Harry and Meghan distancing themselves from the royal family and you'll find, if not direct finger-pointing,...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: A timeline of their royal journey

Everything that happened from the moment Harry and Meghan met until their bombshell announcement this week
Independent Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comE! OnlineUSATODAY.comReutersReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.