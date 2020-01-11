Sandringham showdown to decide future of Sussexes

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Queen is to hold a summit with the Duke of Sussex, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge tomorrow in the first face-to-face discussions since the Royal family was plunged into crisis over Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's... The Queen is to hold a summit with the Duke of Sussex, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge tomorrow in the first face-to-face discussions since the Royal family was plunged into crisis over Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's... 👓 View full article

