Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry and Meghan's Sandringham showdown with Queen: Six key issues for today's summit

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan's Sandringham showdown with Queen: Six key issues for today's summitAs the royals meet at Sandringham today for a crunch summit to decide the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' future, the couple's tax affairs will be under discussion along with their royal titles, Met Police bodyguards and their Windsor...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen arrives to church in Sandringham amid family crisis

Queen arrives to church in Sandringham amid family crisis 00:58

 Britain's Queen Elizabeth attended church on Sunday, ahead of a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Queen arrives for church ahead of royal crisis talks [Video]The Queen arrives for church ahead of royal crisis talks

The Queen arrives to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, the day before she hosts crisis talks with the Prince of Wales and the Dukes of Cambridge and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Media gather at Sandringham before Harry and Meghan talks [Video]Media gather at Sandringham before Harry and Meghan talks

Media have begun to gather outside Sandringham ahead of Monday's (January 13th) meeting of senior members of the British royal family to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke an

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Queen's heart 'broken' as she arrives before 'crisis' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talks

The Queen's heart 'broken' as she arrives before 'crisis' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talksThe Queen, who arrived by car dressed in a camel-coloured coat and hat, will host a crunch summit with Harry and senior royals on Monday
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle TimesBrisbane Times

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Stepping Back From Royal Duties, Will Split Time Between North America & UK

Breaking royal news today – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to step away as “senior” members of the royal...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

andrewducker

Andrew Ducker RT @robertsharp59: If there is to be a ‘Sandringham Summit’ (as the Sunday Times reports) then it should be about how Prince Andrew resigns… 3 minutes ago

AtlantaLiberal

D.S. Ragsdale ✝️ RT @theroyaleditor: Downcast Queen arrives for church at Sandringham as her grandson Peter Philips says she's 'alright' ahead of tomorrow's… 6 minutes ago

thenikkidiaries

The Nikki Diaries Meeting is held tomorrow at the Queen’s Sandringham home to talk about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans! Meg… https://t.co/foCQH3yQ0r 7 minutes ago

globalstratltd

GT Strategies Ltd. Megan’s fault! Downcast Queen arrives for church at Sandringham as her grandson Peter Philips says she's 'alright'… https://t.co/qQRC9umtVe 8 minutes ago

theroyaleditor

Robert Jobson Downcast Queen arrives for church at Sandringham as her grandson Peter Philips says she's 'alright' ahead of tomorr… https://t.co/YUZzA4vkvg 12 minutes ago

thenikkidiaries

The Nikki Diaries Prince Harry will join a family meeting on Monday afternoon with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince Willia… https://t.co/yZ2NB38Ibl 15 minutes ago

27Tawnyowl

John B Tawn Downcast Queen arrives for church at Sandringham as her grandson Peter Philips says she's 'alright' ahead of tomorr… https://t.co/G3ooEOf0GM 21 minutes ago

JoshDamage

Jiwano Starshine🇺🇸🗽 RT @RoyaNikkhah: Plenty of royal exclusives in @thesundaytimes ahead of tomorrow’s Sandringham summit crunch talks. Starting here👇 https://… 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.