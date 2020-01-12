Megxit: Prince Philip's frustration - 'what the hell are they playing at?' Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

An aghast Prince Philip is reported to have responded with disbelief at Harry and Meghan's decision to quit as frontline royals, saying: "What the hell are they playing at?"The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was said to be furious... An aghast Prince Philip is reported to have responded with disbelief at Harry and Meghan's decision to quit as frontline royals, saying: "What the hell are they playing at?"The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was said to be furious... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Alive This is probably part of why they're bailing; Philip, and perhaps others, think they're 'playing'. Megxit: Prince… https://t.co/AS8Pn0Njao 2 days ago Newstalk ZB Prince Philip's Megxit frustration - 'what the***are they playing at?' https://t.co/N4dotPXeXQ https://t.co/X3rVfKPxko 3 days ago