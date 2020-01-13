Global  

Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina-scented candles sell out within hours

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina-scented candles sell out within hoursFor all the controversy surrounding Gwyneth Paltrow's latest Goop product offering, the thing is flying off the shelves.So many people were willing to spend their money on a candle claimed to smell like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina...
News video: Gwyneth Paltrow's Company Goop Announces Vagina-Scented Candles

 Gwyneth Paltrow announced an upcoming Netflix documentary-style show about her lifestyle company, Goop. According to Allure, the announcement caught people's attention because it was made inside an art-deco vagina. Now a candle by Heretic called “This Smells Like My Vagina” will be sold on the...

No Bad Blood! Gwyneth Paltrow Is A Pro At Being Friends With Her Exes [Video]No Bad Blood! Gwyneth Paltrow Is A Pro At Being Friends With Her Exes

There's no such thing as 'Bad Blood' when it comes to Gwyneth Paltrow and her exes! Find out what tea she spilled to Harper's Bazaar about her ex-lovers.

Gwyneth Paltrow is done as a leading lady in Hollywood [Video]Gwyneth Paltrow is done as a leading lady in Hollywood

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow says she is unlikely to be the main star in another film, claiming that she "burned" herself out during her career.

Netflix set to debut Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop lifestyle show

Gwyneth Paltrow is launching a Netflix program born out of her lifestyle website Goop Jan. 24, and critics took to Twitter to note that they are not amused by...
Gwyneth Paltrow Makes People Baffled by Selling Candles That Smell Like Her Vagina

Per a listing on her Goop's online store, the candle first started as a joke between Heretic perfumer Douglas Little and Gwyneth when they were collaborating on...
Ecto1Fan

Slimer | #RejoinTheEU 🇪🇺 RT @mrjamesob: Not to be outdone by the woman whose knees apparently look like Phil & Grant Mitchell, Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a vagina-s… 24 seconds ago

RogerRogerson78

Joe Josephsonton RT @JMScomedy: Loving my new Gwyneth Paltrow***scented candle. https://t.co/bo3FBWVHtT 1 minute ago

enterratudo

Enterra RT @nealbrennan: That Gwyneth Paltrow***scented candle is gonna be great for cheating men. "Nobody was here, baby. I'm burning a Gwyn… 5 minutes ago

Mouse64Anony

UNSANCTAnonymous64 #BYE, TRUMP 😊🎉2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣!!!🎊🎉 RT @justme41767: #DidntLiveUpToTheHype Vagina scented candles -Gwyneth Paltrow’s exes probably 7 minutes ago

sturdycat

Sturdycat RT @TheCenteredEgg: Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is selling a vagina-scented candle ... exactly whose***does it smell like ... this woman ha… 8 minutes ago

hydehunter2017

Hydehunter RT @mgrant76308: Hollywood luminary Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a "vagina-scented" candle on her website--and it sold out. https://t.co/wXjC… 9 minutes ago

NYCEngineer1

NYC Engineer RT @BreitbartNews: Hollywood luminary Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a "vagina-scented" candle on her website--and it sold out. https://t.co/Up… 11 minutes ago

Kristinissuper

kristin jade RT @RodLacroix: God: It’s time to start the apocalypse. Angel: But people are basically good. Give them a chance! God: Gwyneth Paltrow ju… 12 minutes ago

