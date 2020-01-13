Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lohri 2020: Significance of why this festival is celebrated across the country

Zee News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Various kinds of food items are offered to the Lohri fire to seek blessings, prosperity and happiness from the almighty. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HerrickMartina

Martina Herrick https://t.co/kgcJqj4pcN Happy Lohri to all my friends celebrating! May this coming year hold good promise for all!! https://t.co/uYurpvGjqE 5 minutes ago

ombooksdelhi

OmBooksInternational The colourful festivals of India are an integral part of the life of its people. They are symbols of the rich cultu… https://t.co/8fPISKQIsP 6 minutes ago

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @htlifeandstyle: #HappyLohri2020: The spirited festival is celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm by people, who get along with their fam… 2 hours ago

UCLanSU_Pres

Sunny Suntosh Kaur Happy Lohri to all @UCLan & @UCLanSU students, staff and local community who are celebrating this special day!… https://t.co/IjhASh9ykV 2 hours ago

Molly4BrentHrow

Molly Samuel-Leport MBE Happy Lori to all my friends. https://t.co/wjXdY5e2nH https://t.co/wjXdY5e2nH 3 hours ago

dunyatota

zienab alkandery RT @pinkvilla: Happy Lohri 2020: History, significance and why we celebrate this happy festival - https://t.co/xVrCHAHaUG #happylohri #happ… 4 hours ago

believermeet21

Meet Ahuja Agarwal My latest video on lohri, Pongal and Makar Sakranti..We must know the essence and significance behind celebrating a… https://t.co/W4SCnHBStF 4 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Happy Lohri 2020: History, significance and why we celebrate this happy festival - https://t.co/xVrCHAHaUG #happylohri #happylohri2020 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.