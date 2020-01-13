Global  

'Deeply hurt': Queen's warning to Prince Harry

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
'Deeply hurt': Queen's warning to Prince HarryThe Queen will today inform Prince Harry of the obstacles he will have to overcome before he can effectively step down as a senior royal.Members of the royal family are gathering today at Sandringham for the historical royal summit.Their...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting

Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting 01:19

 Queen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Meghan following the couple's shock announcement that they want to step back from royal duties. Emer McCarthy reports.

