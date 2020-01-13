Maple Leaf CEO Michael McCain hits out at US over Iran crisis

In a series of tweets, Michael McCain, the CEO of Canada-based food major Maple Leaf Foods, has taken aim at the US government over the tensions with Iran.



Recent related news from verified sources Maple Leaf CEO flays U.S. government after Iran plane crash Maple Leaf Foods Inc Chief Executive Officer Michael McCain criticized the U.S. government for escalating tensions in the Middle East, after an Iranian missile...

Reuters 5 hours ago



Maple Leaf Foods CEO takes aim at U.S. government over plane crash in Iran The CEO of Maple Leaf Foods is speaking out against the U.S. government days after an Iranian missile accidentally shot down a jetliner, killing all 176 people...

CTV News 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this