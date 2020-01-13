Makar Sankranti 2020 Date: When is Makar Sankranti Festival in 2020?



Recent related news from verified sources Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar NH as heavy rains lash most parts of Jammu Normal life was hit in Jammu due to incessant rains since Monday morning, marring the Lohri and Makar Sankranti celebrations

Hindu 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this news informer Makar Sankranti 2020 Date and Time in India, Makar Sankranti 2020 Mein Kab Hai: When is Makar Sankranti Festival in… https://t.co/f9jiuDqQ2W 8 hours ago