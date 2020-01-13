Global  

Harry and Meghan won't live in Los Angeles until Donald Trump leaves office

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Harry and Meghan won't live in Los Angeles until Donald Trump leaves officePrince Harry and Meghan Markle may very well end up in the US, but the couple won't ever live in Los Angeles until Donald Trump is out of office, a new report claims.According to the Daily Mail, the couple want to move to Los Angeles...
News video: Trump feeling 'sad' for 'flawless' Queen

Trump feeling 'sad' for 'flawless' Queen 00:19

 US President Donald Trump comments on Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from their royal roles.

Los Angeles LGBT Center Opens First Facility In South LA [Video]Los Angeles LGBT Center Opens First Facility In South LA

The Los Angeles LGBT Center took a big step Saturday as the organization opened up its first facility in South Los Angeles.

Trump says he feels 'sad' for Queen over Harry situation [Video]Trump says he feels 'sad' for Queen over Harry situation

US President Donald Trump says he feels "sad" for the Queen over her nephew Harry's plan to step back from senior royal duties. Mr Trump said: "I think it's sad, I do. I think it's sad. She's a great..

Meghan Markle plans to move to Los Angeles only after Trump leaves office, report

Even though the couple plans to live in Canada, their true goal is to have a home or business in Los Angeles, but only after Trump leaves office, anonymous...
FOXNews.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Settle in LA Only After Donald Trump Leaves Office – Reports


RIA Nov.

