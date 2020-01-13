Is Justin Trudeau planning to foot Harry and Meghan's security bill?
Monday, 13 January 2020 () The cost of protecting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and 8-month-old Archie isn't cheap – and it's an issue that's proving a huge sticking point in the couple's departure from royal duties.Overnight, the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince...
Labour leadership candidate Emily Thornberry says British tax payers should fund the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security if they move to Canada. The Queen will host crisis talks at the Sandringham estate on Monday with Harry and senior royals about Harry and Meghan's future roles.
It seems as though times are changing for the Royal Family, and the world has so many questions! What does this all mean? What's next? How is everybody handling this situation? We brought in an expert..