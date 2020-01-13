Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Is Justin Trudeau planning to foot Harry and Meghan's security bill?

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Is Justin Trudeau planning to foot Harry and Meghan's security bill?The cost of protecting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and 8-month-old Archie isn't cheap – and it's an issue that's proving a huge sticking point in the couple's departure from royal duties.Overnight, the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Emily Thornberry: British tax payers should fund Harry and Meghan's security

Emily Thornberry: British tax payers should fund Harry and Meghan's security 00:54

 Labour leadership candidate Emily Thornberry says British tax payers should fund the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security if they move to Canada. The Queen will host crisis talks at the Sandringham estate on Monday with Harry and senior royals about Harry and Meghan's future roles.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Royal Watcher Breaks Down the Turmoil in England [Video]A Royal Watcher Breaks Down the Turmoil in England

It seems as though times are changing for the Royal Family, and the world has so many questions! What does this all mean? What's next? How is everybody handling this situation? We brought in an expert..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:49Published

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will pay for their own security [Video]Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will pay for their own security

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely make a "substantial contribution" to their security bill once they step back as senior members of the Royal Family.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harry and Meghan: Much to discuss on move, says Canadian PM Trudeau

Justin Trudeau says his government has not yet been involved in talks about Harry and Meghan's plans.
BBC News Also reported by •ReutersNew Zealand Herald

Canada hasn't decided if it would cover security costs for Harry and Meghan: Morneau

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said today the federal government hasn't decided if Ottawa would help to cover the security costs associated with a possible move...
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.