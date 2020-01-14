Meghan barred from Prince Harry's meeting with Queen via Skype
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Meghan the Duchess of Sussex was barred from calling into today's crisis talks at Sandringham, it's been revealed.The urgent meeting was called to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's plans to step back as "senior" royals and move...
The Duke of Sussex will come face to face with the Queen later as senior royals race to thrash out plans for Harry and Meghan’s future. The historic meeting at the Queen’s private Sandringham estate will be the first time Harry has met with his grandmother, the Prince of Wales and Duke of...