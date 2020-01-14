Global  

Spike Lee to be first black head of Cannes film festival jury

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
PARIS: American director Spike Lee was named president of this year's Cannes film festival jury on Tuesday, becoming the first black head of the panel.
News video: 'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations

'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations 00:56

 'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category. The black comedy is also the first flick from the country to receive a nomination for best international film. Bong Joon Ho, who helmed the movie, is up for best director as...

Spike Lee named Cannes Film Festival jury president

Lee will also be awarded a Palme d'Or, the festival's top award, for lifetime achievement.
French entry 'Les Misérables' nominated for best foreign language film Oscar

Months after winning the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, French director Ladj Ly's "Les Misérables" will be vying for Oscar glory on February 9...
