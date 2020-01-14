Spike Lee to be first black head of Cannes film festival jury
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 (
3 hours ago)
PARIS: American director Spike Lee was named president of this year's Cannes film festival jury on Tuesday, becoming the first black head of the panel.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
11 hours ago < > Embed
'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category. The black comedy is also the first flick from the country to receive a nomination for best international film. Bong Joon Ho, who helmed the movie, is up for best director as... 'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations 00:56
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
QUEEN & SLIM movie - POWER
QUEEN & SLIM movie - POWER - Short trailer
Starring Daniel Kaluuya and introducing Jodie-Turner Smith.
From trailblazing, Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe (Netflix’s Master of None) and Melina..
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:20 Published 4 days ago
QUEEN & SLIM movie - STRONG
QUEEN & SLIM movie - STRONG
Starring Daniel Kaluuya and introducing Jodie-Turner Smith.
From trailblazing, Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe (Netflix’s Master of None) and Melina Matsoukas, the..
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:30 Published 4 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this