Tourist party faces jail over pooing in Machu Picchu Temple of the Sun

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Tourist party faces jail over pooing in Machu Picchu Temple of the SunSix tourists have been arrested following a trip to Peru's Machu Picchu temple over accusations that they had defecated on the cultural heritage site."The six tourists are being detained and investigated by the public ministry for...
Peru to deport tourists for allegedly damaging, defecating at Machu Picchu

Peruvian police said on Tuesday they would deport five tourists and prosecute another after they allegedly damaged stonework and defecated among the ruins at...
Reuters

