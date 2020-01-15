Global  

After Ritu Nanda's death, Amitabh Bachchan gives her an emotional farewell

Zee News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Ritu Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law, died of cancer on Tuesday. Amitabh Bachchan had flown to Delhi to attend her last rites.
News video: Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away 00:44

 Ritu Nanda, daughter of the late Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, passed away following a long battle with cancer, early on Tuesday.

Kapoor family bereaved! Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away at 71; Amitabh Bachchan confirms on his blog

Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passed away this morning after battling with cancer.
DNA

After Ritu Nanda's death, Neetu Kapoor shares 'lovely memories' of her with Ranbir Kapoor, others

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared fond memories of her sister-in-law Ritu Nanda, who died on Tuesday. Neetu shared a set of pictures of Ritu with Ranbir Kapoor...
Zee News

