Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Karren Brady says her feminist credentials 'didn't square' with working for Philip Green

Independent Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Brady resigned as chair of Green's Taveta Investments in February 2019
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

She Is Not A ‘Disgrace’, She’s My Wife [Video]She Is Not A ‘Disgrace’, She’s My Wife

A CROSS-CULTURAL couple who tied the knot after just two months of meeting share their experiences of overcoming judgement and prejudice. Kelly Keyser, 34, and Harjot Arora, 31, were discussing the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Karren Brady says feminist principles 'didn't square' with Philip Green

Karren Brady says feminist principles 'didn't square' with Philip GreenGreen has always denied any unlawful behaviour towards employees but was accused last February of inappropriate behaviour that was at times racial, physical and...
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ Karren Brady says feminist principles 'didn't square' with Sir Philip Green allegations https://t.co/labywjUUoe | @CityAM 27 minutes ago

CityAM

City A.M. Karren Brady says feminist principles 'didn't square' with Sir Philip Green allegations https://t.co/uDsQVk6Jqd https://t.co/125oKXBrV4 32 minutes ago

MilanPrinc

Princ Milan RT @Independent: Karren Brady says her feminist credentials 'didn't square' with working for Philip Green https://t.co/cCEc1cYu4N 2 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Karren Brady says her feminist credentials 'didn't square' with working for Philip Green https://t.co/cCEc1cYu4N 2 hours ago

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle Karren Brady says her feminist credentials 'didn't square' with working for Philip Green https://t.co/8eW8mJQCXA 2 hours ago

WhatsOnBMail

What's On Birmingham Live RT @jamesdrodger: Karren Brady says feminist principles 'didn't square' with Philip Green https://t.co/7RisC4ppnC 17 hours ago

jamesdrodger

James Rodger Karren Brady says feminist principles 'didn't square' with Philip Green https://t.co/7RisC4ppnC 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.