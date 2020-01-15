Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. to join Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Posthumous inductees Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex.
