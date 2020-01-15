Global  

Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. to join Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Posthumous inductees Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex.
News video: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees 01:04

 The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex and The Notorious B.I.G. are this year’s inductees. Ballots were cast by an international voting body of over 1,000 artists. According to the organization, artists’...

Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. lead field into rock hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Posthumous inductees Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Daily CallerThe WrapUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comContactMusic

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T. Rex were announced Wednesday as the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle TimesBillboard.comNYTimes.comContactMusicNPR

