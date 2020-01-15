Kapil Sharma shares first pics of daughter Anayra Sharma, netizens can't keep calm!

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby girl on 10 December 2019. Kapil has now shared the first picture of his little princess and has also...

'Meet our piece of heart': Kapil Sharma & Ginni Charath introduce daughter Anayra Sharma, share first-ever pictures People had got even more impatient after looking at the viral pictures of Deepika Padukone's reaction, who was amongst the first celebrity to see a picture of...

DNA 5 hours ago



