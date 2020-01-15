Global  

Restaurant chain Ask Italian fined for misleading customers over 'lobster' dish

Independent Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
'Customers should actually be served what they believe they have paid for,' Swansea Council says
Recent related news from verified sources

Ask Italian fined over lack of lobster in posh dish

A HIGH street restaurant chain has been fined £40,000 for misleading customers by selling a lobster dish that was made largely of white fish.
The Argus

ASK restaurant fined over 'misleading' lobster dish

The Italian chain ASK had mixed white fish with its lobster meat in its most expensive dish.
BBC News

