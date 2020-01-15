Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rare video shows 5 mountain lions together in California

Newsday Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Five California mountain lions were seen together on home surveillance video in a rare gathering of the notoriously solitary big cats
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTXL - Published < > Embed
News video: Home Surveillance Captures Rare Footage of Five Mountain Lions Together in Northern California

Home Surveillance Captures Rare Footage of Five Mountain Lions Together in Northern California 01:49

 Surveillance video from a home in Amador County captured the rare sight of five mountain lions together.

Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Five Mountain Lions Outside A Home [Video]WEB EXTRA: Five Mountain Lions Outside A Home

Five mountain lions were caught on surveillance video gathering outside a home in Jackson, CA last week. Experts say it's a rare sight because mountain lions are normally solitary animals.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published

Incredible video shows super rare volcanic lightning caused by the eruption of volcano in the Philippines [Video]Incredible video shows super rare volcanic lightning caused by the eruption of volcano in the Philippines

This is the moment a killer volcano caused ultra rare volcanic lightning to fork across the sky in the Philippines. More than 8,000 people were ordered to leave their homes last night (Sunday) after..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

5 California mountain lions caught on video outside home in rarity for solitary creatures

Five California mountain lions were seen together on home surveillance video in a rare gathering of the notoriously solitary big cats.
FOXNews.com

Five mountain lions seen together on home video

Five California mountain lions were seen together on home surveillance video in a rare gathering of the notoriously solitary big cats. The footage was recorded...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jmiano1

John Miano Rare, 'extraordinary' video shows 5 mountain lions together in California https://t.co/kagxwJckPP via @usatoday 7 minutes ago

julieob04136716

julie obrien RT @ABC: Home surveillance video captured a rare gathering of five mountain lions at the edge of the El Dorado National Forest. https://t.c… 9 minutes ago

KMR_harley

Kristin Rodriguez Rare, 'extraordinary' video shows 5 mountain lions together in California https://t.co/JsUtY6DFAW via @usatoday 17 minutes ago

usfs_r5

Forest Service, PSW 'Extraordinary': Rare video shows 5 mountain lions together in California https://t.co/zAJCi3AJew 29 minutes ago

HappydrummerMan

Happy Drum Man Rare, 'extraordinary' video shows 5 mountain lions together in California https://t.co/dvLEGZ2eJw via @usatoday 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.