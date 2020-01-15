Global  

West Point cadet sought donations to host porn star for date

Newsday Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A West Point cadet briefly tried to raise money online to cover travel and lodging costs for an adult film star to be his date for a formal banquet
