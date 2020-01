Meghan Markle has been living in Canada with her eight-month-old son Archie, while her husband Prince Harry is following the `Sandringham Summit` which is a meeting between the Royal Family in London.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could end up testifying against her in court, According to CNN, the potential legal battle would center around her treatment in the UK.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 10 hours ago Megxit: Meghan Makes First Public Appearance In Canada Meghan, Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since announcing her and her husband's plan to leave the crown. \ According to CNN, Markel visited a women's center in Vancouver. Meghan.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 10 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after stepping back from Royal duties Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): Days after announcing her step-back from the royal responsibilities, Meghan Markle on Wednesday stepped out for the first...

Sify 7 hours ago



Meghan Markle spotted at first public engagement since royal split Meghan Markle has stepped out for her first public engagement in Canada, visiting a women's centre in Vancouver to meet with volunteers and workers.A photo...

New Zealand Herald 22 hours ago





Tweets about this