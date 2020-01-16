Global  

'Game of Thrones' spin-off likely to premiere in 2022

Zee News Thursday, 16 January 2020
As for the untitled "Game of Thrones" prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts, which HBO ultimately passed on, the cancellation was characterised as no singular thing.
Recent related news from verified sources

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Watchmen’ Lead Directors Guild TV Series Nominations

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Watchmen’ Lead Directors Guild TV Series NominationsThe Directors Guild of America announced additional DGA Awards nominations in the comedy and drama series categories on Friday, with “Watchmen,” “Game of...
The Wrap Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJust Jared

House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, won’t premiere until 2022

House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, won’t premiere until 2022Game of Thrones fans excited for House of the Dragon — the upcoming prequel series HBO announced late last year — should prepare to settle in for a bit of a...
The Verge

