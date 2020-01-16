Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bhumi Pednekar: Gender parity significant to me

Zee News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Singer Neeti Mohan has also come forward as the cause supporter by rendering her voice for the show anthem "#KhulKeBol".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bollywood_Pub

Bollywood Pub #BhumiPednekar - Gender parity significant to me https://t.co/wAQubZIuH4 https://t.co/Rt4MPwJsVH 3 hours ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas Bhumi Pednekar: Gender parity significant to me https://t.co/V4qCePohAq 3 hours ago

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbai Press New post: Actress Bhumi Pednekar: Gender parity significant to me https://t.co/1puDv9e7d7 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.