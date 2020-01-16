Responsible tourists: Five questions you should be asking on holiday Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The year is 2013, and the (hypothetical) trip is a mix of virtue and fun: Fly to a Caribbean island, stay in an Airbnb, help build a classroom at a school, visit an orphanage and then finish off by flying to a second island and kicking... The year is 2013, and the (hypothetical) trip is a mix of virtue and fun: Fly to a Caribbean island, stay in an Airbnb, help build a classroom at a school, visit an orphanage and then finish off by flying to a second island and kicking... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Fascinating up-close footage of silvertip reef sharks The Pacific Ocean is home to some of the most fascinating and diverse life in all of the world's waters. One of those creatures is the silvertip reef shark. Sleek and powerful, and armed with a.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:55Published on December 5, 2019

Tweets about this