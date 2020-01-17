Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LSU football team getting White House visit in quickly

SeattlePI.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will welcome the Louisiana State University football team to the White House on Friday after the Tigers defeated Clemson on Monday night in the college playoff final.

Before visiting the White House, the LSU team will tour the nearby National Museum of African American History and Culture, according to The Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge.

Trump attended the national championship game in New Orleans, which LSU won 42-25, and he received an enthusiastic welcome from the crowd. It's unclear what could be on the menu for the team, but the president took much delight in serving last year's champions hamburgers and pizza during the partial government shutdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blend Extra: Great Books About Women in Sports [Video]Blend Extra: Great Books About Women in Sports

Our book reviewer Carole Barrowman was making a list of all the classic sports books that she has read, and she found herself asking a question... Where are all the women?! While she had a list of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:01Published

Using the Power of Networking in the New Year [Video]Using the Power of Networking in the New Year

Laura Schwartz is an expert at connecting people. She travels the world as a professional emcee and keynote speaker, and before that, she served as the White House Director of Events under President..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 07:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LSU football team getting White House visit in quickly

LSU football team getting White House visit in quicklyLSU football team getting White House visit in quickly
FOX Sports Also reported by •NPR

Trump briefed about attack on US facilities in Iraq, monitoring situation closely: White House

Washington [US], Jan 08 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is closely monitoring the attack on US facilities in Iraq and is consulting with the national security...
Sify


Tweets about this

joao_persequino

John Persequino RT @AP_Top25: LSU football team getting White House visit in quickly. https://t.co/QQksUnjcgt 2 hours ago

_CollegeNetwork

The College Network The College Network LSU football team getting White House visit in quickly https://t.co/f58vO2YAju https://t.co/sXVHO1bowc 2 hours ago

937theFan

93.7 The Fan President Trump will welcome the LSU football team to the White House on Friday: https://t.co/HZo8jLbdlZ 3 hours ago

CapitalSportsNC

Capital Sports New post: LSU football team getting White House visit in quickly https://t.co/fR9Evwf1r9 3 hours ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete LSU football team getting White House visit in quickly https://t.co/Evr2FuaVRg https://t.co/7PD1QLKh4x 4 hours ago

AP_Top25

AP Top 25 LSU football team getting White House visit in quickly. https://t.co/QQksUnjcgt 4 hours ago

Pantagraph

The Pantagraph WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will welcome the Louisiana State University football team to the White Hou… https://t.co/wFImFFdQxN 4 hours ago

jazzmama34

Kimberly Williams RT @KDKARadio: President Donald Trump will welcome the LSU football team to the White House on Friday after the Tigers defeated Clemson on… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.