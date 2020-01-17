Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

PewDiePie finally quits YouTube, posts last video before taking break

Zee News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
In a video titled 'It's been real, but I'm out', posted ahead of his break from the video platform, PewDiePie can be seen sipping a drink and announces his exit. "I'm savouring every moment," he said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cerise Media English - Published < > Embed
News video: PewDiePie Has Uploaded His Last Youtube Video

PewDiePie Has Uploaded His Last Youtube Video "I'm Out" 01:24

 PewDiePie Has Uploaded His Last Youtube Video "I'm Out"

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Sends Ominous Message To His 'Enemies' From Prison [Video]Tekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Sends Ominous Message To His 'Enemies' From Prison

NEW YORK, NY – Tekashi 6ix9ine helped take down the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang after testifying against Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison last October. Produced: Pro..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:47Published

Ice Cube Honors John Witherspoon On ‘Next Friday’ 20th Anniversary [Video]Ice Cube Honors John Witherspoon On ‘Next Friday’ 20th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, CA – 2019 seemed to be especially marred by loss in the entertainment world. Juice Wrld, Nipsey Hussle, Bushwick Bill, Ras G and celebrated New Mexico MC Wake Self were just a handful of..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PewDiePie posts last YouTube video before taking break

Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie has posted one last video before taking a well-earned break.
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.