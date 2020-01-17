Global  

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' conquers box office at Rs 118 crore

Zee News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
On Thursday, 'Tanhaji' added Rs 11.23 crore to its total collection. The opening day earning was Rs 15.10 crore, over the weekend, the film minted close to Rs 46 crore and this week's collection went up to Rs 55 crore.
News video: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' made tax-free in Haryana

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' made tax-free in Haryana 00:36

 Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has been declared tax-free in BJP-ruled Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's office said on Wednesday.

Ajay Devgn Donates 15 Crs To Ram Mandir, Fans REACT | Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Crosses 100 Crs [Video]Ajay Devgn Donates 15 Crs To Ram Mandir, Fans REACT | Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Crosses 100 Crs

Did Ajay Devgn donate 15 Cr rs to Ram Mandir after Tanahji The Unsung Warrior Success ? Watch the video to know more.

Ajay Devgn on JNU violence: ' We should wait for proper facts to emerge' [Video]Ajay Devgn on JNU violence: ' We should wait for proper facts to emerge'

Actor Ajay Devgn, whose "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" hit the screens on Friday, also took to Twitter on the same day to comment on the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi that..

Recent related news from verified sources

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' roars at the box office with Rs 107 crore and counting

In less than a week of its run at the box office, Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has scored a century and is making its way towards Rs 150 crore. 
Record run of Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' continues, earns Rs 128 crore

On Friday, as 'Tanhaji' successfully completed a week of its run at the box office, it added Rs 10.06 crore to its overall collection. The film has emerged a...
