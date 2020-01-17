Global  

'Bigg Boss 13': Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai bond again, #SidRa fans happy

Zee News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 13', two kids will melt hearts of Sidharth and Rashami, following which they will be seen shaking hands and hugging each other. The two get so emotional that at one point, Sidharth even offers water to her.
News video: Bigg Boss 13 Kashmera on Arti Singh's relation with Sidharth, Rashami

Bigg Boss 13 Kashmera on Arti Singh's relation with Sidharth, Rashami 10:50

 Bigg Boss 13 Kashmera on Arti Singh's relation with Sidharth, Rashami

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Sides With Asim-Rashami, Pushes Sidharth Shukla During A Task

Another captaincy task on Bigg Boss 13 took a turn for the worse as fights and cheating got it canceled.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:13Published

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Tells Sidharth She Hates Him, Rashami Gets Into A Fight With Paras Mahira [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Tells Sidharth She Hates Him, Rashami Gets Into A Fight With Paras Mahira

Everyone’s favorite Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had an ugly fight during a task. Things got so bad that Shehnaaz ended telling the TV actor that she hated him.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Bigg Boss 13' written update: Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma fight over kitchen duties, Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla safe from eviction

The contestants' loyalty and faith were put to test yet again in Wednesday's episode of 'Bigg Boss 13' during the nomination task. As a new day begins, Bigg Boss...
Zee News Also reported by •Bollywood LifeMid-Day

'Bigg Boss 13': Sidharth, Rashami bond again, #SidRa fans happy

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Former co-stars and friends Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai appear to have buried the hatchet. After having been in the spotlight for...
Sify Also reported by •Bollywood LifeDNAMid-Day

