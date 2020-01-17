Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Yes Minister' actor Derek Fowlds dies at 82

Zee News Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Fowlds died at Royal United Hospitals in the city of Bath, in the early hours of Friday morning. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Actor Derek Fowlds Passed Away After Battling Pneumonia

The 'Yes Minister' actor has died at the age of 82 while getting medical treatment at a hospital in his home country of England following a short battle with...
AceShowbiz

Derek Fowlds: Yes Minister and Heartbeat dies aged 82

The actor was known for his roles in TV shows including Yes Minister and Heartbeat.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.