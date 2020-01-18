Global  

Duana Names: Chew On This 

Lainey Gossip Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Dear Duana, A very good friend of mine is due to give birth to baby #3 next week. She massively struggles with names (this is the text she sent me earlier today: "Why is naming a human soooo difficult???"), but she and her partner did an exceptional job coming up with Lachlan and Magnus for their...
