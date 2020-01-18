Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ahead of Grammys 2020, academy shakes up leadership over 'allegation of misconduct'

Zee News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Grammys 2020: The move comes just five months after CEO Deborah Dugan took the helm as the organisation's first female president and pledged to bring more diversity to the group.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Grammys Chief, Accused Of Misconduct, On Leave 10 Days Before Awards Show

Grammys Chief, Accused Of Misconduct, On Leave 10 Days Before Awards Show 00:30

 Recording Academy President and Chief Executive Deborah Dugan has been placed on leave after an allegation of misconduct, just 10 days before the 62nd Grammy Awards.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Won't Attend Grammys [Video]Taylor Swift Won't Attend Grammys

While it's not clear why the superstar will not be attending the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, she is still nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album. Deborah..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegation [Video]Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan placed on administrative leave following misconduct allegation

The Recording Academy made the announcement regarding its president and CEO on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Grammys Boss Neil Portnow Denies Rape Allegation

The former president of the Recording Academy speaks out after he's accused by suspended Grammys chief Deborah Dugan of raping a foreign recording artist.
AceShowbiz

As Grammys face misconduct allegations and Diddy decries exclusion, CEO issues diversity plan

Harvey Mason Jr. issued a memo on the morning of the Grammys detailing a five-step plan to make the Recording Academy more diverse and inclusive.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

ravi4nation

Adv Ravi Mishra Shastri एड . रवि मिश्र शास्त्री RT @ZeeNews: Ahead of #Grammys2020, academy shakes up leadership over 'allegation of misconduct' https://t.co/ZGcUJxvIDR 1 week ago

devfan4stars

DevFan Ahead of Grammys 2020, academy shakes up leadership over 'allegation of misconduct' https://t.co/ZkMxnQr4hE 1 week ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Ahead of #Grammys2020, academy shakes up leadership over 'allegation of misconduct' https://t.co/ZGcUJxvIDR 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.