Megxit deal done: Harry and Meghan must re-pay $4.7m for Frogmore Cottage renovation

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to repay the NZ$4.7 million of taxpayers' money spent on renovating their Frogmore Cottage home.The repayment is part of the deal the couple has struck with the Royal family in order to step...
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals

Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals 00:36

 British royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. Buckingham Palace announced Saturday the pair will not use their “royal highness” titles as they embark on a more independent future. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved...

Harry and Meghan: Royal expert explains what their deal will mean [Video]Harry and Meghan: Royal expert explains what their deal will mean

Harry and Meghan: Royal expert explains what their deal will mean

How The 'Megxit' Pair Could Build A Billion-Dollar Brand [Video]How The 'Megxit' Pair Could Build A Billion-Dollar Brand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping back as "senior" members of the royal family. According to Business Insider, they said in their Instagram announcement that they intend "to become..

Queen 'unhappy' over Harry and Meghan's pricey cottage renovations

Queen 'unhappy' over Harry and Meghan's pricey cottage renovationsWhen taxpayers spent £2.4 million ($4.5m) renovating Frogmore Cottage for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, many expressed their outrage.It turns out they weren't...
New Zealand Herald

Why Harry has decided not to fly back to Canada to join Meghan

Why Harry has decided not to fly back to Canada to join MeghanPrince Harry will not be flying back to join Meghan and Archie in Canada yet as he continues to thrash out the details of the 'Megxit' deal after it was...
New Zealand Herald

