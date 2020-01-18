Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit royal life, dropping HRH titles

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit royal life, dropping HRH titlesThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer to use their HRH titles and will repay £2.4million (NZ$4.7m) of taxpayers' money spent on renovating their Frogmore Cottage home, Buckingham Palace announced tonight, as a Megxit deal was...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Give Up 'Royal' Titles: Buckingham Palace 00:33

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will give up their royal titles.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future [Video]Queen Elizabeth Weighs In On Harry And Meghan's Future

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. According to Reuters, the pair will also cease using their “royal highness” titles as they embark on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals [Video]Megxit Update: Harry And Meghan Will Cease Being Working Royals

British royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain’s royal family. Buckingham Palace announced Saturday the pair will not use their “royal highness”..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Lose Royal Titles - Here's What This Means for Their Future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially give up their royal titles as part of their transition to becoming private citizens. So, what does this mean for...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsyPinkNewsBollywood LifeTamworth HeraldAceShowbizCornish GuardianRIA Nov.ExtraIndependentTIME

