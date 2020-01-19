Global  

Destination Dining: Locals Restaurant, Vancouver Island

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Destination Dining: Locals Restaurant, Vancouver Island1760 Riverside Lane, Courtenay, Vancouver Island We arrived: having just flown across to the island from Vancouver, and were keen to fuel up before an afternoon of mountain biking. We chose here because: it's well known for...
News video: Snowfall on Vancouver Island makes for a peaceful winter scene

Snowfall on Vancouver Island makes for a peaceful winter scene 00:37

 It's still snowing on the island as winter makes its mark this year.

