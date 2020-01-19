Global  

Chinese anger as women drive jeep into Beijing Forbidden City

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Chinese anger as women drive jeep into Beijing Forbidden CitySecurity staff at one of China's most sacred cultural sites have apologised for allowing two wealthy women to drive their car into the centre of Beijing treasure. Lu Xiaobao was caught up in public fury after posting pictures of...
Chinese women perform dance routine in arctic conditions [Video]Chinese women perform dance routine in arctic conditions

A group of women danced to the rhythm of a Chinese song in a heavy snowstorm in northern China. The funny video, filmed in the city of Harbin in Heilongjiang Province on November 23, shows several..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published


News24.com | Women spark outrage by driving in Beijing's Forbidden City

One of China's top historic attractions issued an apology after two women drove an SUV into the Forbidden City in Beijing and posed for pictures when it was...
News24

Women's Olympic qualifiers moved from Wuhan after virus outbreak

The Asian Football Confederation moves the women's Olympic football qualifiers from the central Chinese city of Wuhan after the spread of a new coronavirus.
BBC News

