Royal Caribbean: Grandfather who dropped girl to death was 'aware window was open'

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Royal Caribbean: Grandfather who dropped girl to death was 'aware window was open'Royal Caribbean has claimed that the grandfather of Chloe Wiegand, who plunged to her death from the 11th deck of a cruise ship, was "unquestionably" aware that the window was open.According to court documents, Royal Caribbean said...
News video: Royal Caribbean Says Video Shows Proof Grandfather Knew Window Was Open In Death Of Toddler

Royal Caribbean Says Video Shows Proof Grandfather Knew Window Was Open In Death Of Toddler 02:24

 Royal Caribbean says they have video proof that a northern Indiana man knew a cruise ship window was open before he accidentally dropped his step-granddaughter out of it.

Royal Caribbean claims grandfather knew window was open before toddler's fatal fall

This month, Royal Caribbean filed a motion with the courts in the Southern District of Florida to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of Chloe Wiegand, who...
Chloe Weigand's death on cruise 'physically impossible', girl's family

Chloe Weigand's death on cruise 'physically impossible', girl's familyThe parents of an Indiana girl who fell to her death from the open window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico contend it was "physically impossible" for the...
New Zealand Herald


