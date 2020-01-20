Year of the Rat: When is the Chinese New Year and what is the meaning of the 2020 zodiac sign?

Artists performed a dazzling fire dragon dance to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year in Chongqing on January 20. The impressive clip shot in Tongliang District shows the dragon dance being..

