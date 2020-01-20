Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Year of the Rat: When is the Chinese New Year and what is the meaning of the 2020 zodiac sign?

Independent Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
The rat is the first animal in the Chinese zodiac
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: Lunar New Year Baby Names Inspired By The Zodiac Rat

Lunar New Year Baby Names Inspired By The Zodiac Rat 02:14

 From Remy to Splinter, these rat-inspired baby names will ring in the Lunar New Year in style.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Artists perform dazzling fire dragon dance to welcome the Year of the Rat [Video]Artists perform dazzling fire dragon dance to welcome the Year of the Rat

Artists performed a dazzling fire dragon dance to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year in Chongqing on January 20. The impressive clip shot in Tongliang District shows the dragon dance being..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:34Published

US woman in Wuhan explores the 'ghost town' amid lockdown [Video]US woman in Wuhan explores the 'ghost town' amid lockdown

An American citizen in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak explored her neighbourhood amid the lockdown that has been incurred on the Chinese megacity. Footage from January 24 shows a near..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The best places to celebrate Chinese New Year in New Zealand

The best places to celebrate Chinese New Year in New ZealandIf you've already abandoned your New Year's resolutions - fear not, there's another chance to reinvent yourself. It's time to farewell "the Pig" of the Chinese...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Bangkok PostTamworth HeraldExpress and Star

Celebrate the Start of a New Lunar Cycle With The Royal Mint's 2020 Lunar Year of the Rat Commemorative Coin

Celebrate the Start of a New Lunar Cycle With The Royal Mint's 2020 Lunar Year of the Rat Commemorative CoinLONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Mint marks the start of a new Lunar cycle in 2020 with the first sign of the calendar – the Rat. Since 2014,...
PR Newswire Asia Also reported by •Deutsche WelleUSATODAY.comTamworth Herald

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.