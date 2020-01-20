Global  

Dior's Grecian goddesses kick off Paris fashion extravaganza

Reuters Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Christian Dior took the fashion world back to ancient Greece on Monday with vaporous peplum-style gowns and shimmering golden numbers at its Haute Couture show, part of a twice-yearly showcase of...
 Glittering fringed looks to muted tones, shades of turquoise and plum, and toga-style dresses with braided belts or collars on show, as A-listers Sigourney Weaver, Uma Thurman and Kirstin Scott Thomas attend in the grounds of Paris' Rodin museum.

