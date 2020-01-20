Global  

Immune cell which kills most cancers discovered by accident by British scientists in major breakthrough

New Zealand Herald Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Immune cell which kills most cancers discovered by accident by British scientists in major breakthroughA new type of immune cell which kills most cancers has been discovered by accident by British scientists, in a finding which could herald a major breakthrough in treatment.Researchers at Cardiff University were analysing blood from...
News video: Immune discovery could be universal cure to cancer

Immune discovery could be universal cure to cancer 01:05

 Cardiff University researchers have identified a mechanism in our immune system that could be utilized to treat most cancers.

Discovery of killer immune cell could lead to 'universal' cancer treatment

A newly discovered killer immune cell could lead to the development of a treatment for all cancers, according to scientists.
SBS


