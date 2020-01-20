Immune cell which kills most cancers discovered by accident by British scientists in major breakthrough

Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A new type of immune cell which kills most cancers has been discovered by accident by British scientists, in a finding which could herald a major breakthrough in treatment.Researchers at Cardiff University were analysing blood from... A new type of immune cell which kills most cancers has been discovered by accident by British scientists, in a finding which could herald a major breakthrough in treatment.Researchers at Cardiff University were analysing blood from... 👓 View full article

