Christchurch's Hotel Montreal: A romantic retreat in the Garden City Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Location: On Montreal St, on the edge of Hagley Park, and just a couple of blocks away from the river, Cathedral Square, New Regent St, and the new, excellent, Riverside Market . Getting there: We had been staying with family... Location: On Montreal St, on the edge of Hagley Park, and just a couple of blocks away from the river, Cathedral Square, New Regent St, and the new, excellent, Riverside Market . Getting there: We had been staying with family... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this