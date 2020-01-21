Global  

Peter Phillips' Chinese milk ad fuels debate over Harry and Meghan's royal brand

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Peter Phillips' Chinese milk ad fuels debate over Harry and Meghan's royal brandThe Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, has appeared in a television advertisement for fresh milk in China, sparking debate over how members of the The Firm use their royal connections to generate a private income.Phillips, 41, is...
News video: What does the future looks like for Harry and Meghan?

What does the future looks like for Harry and Meghan? 02:27

 It's still unclear what the new Royal arrangements will mean for Harry and Meghan's future life. From their security arrangements, to the use of their 'Sussex Royal' brand and even what they will be called with future titles are still under discussion.

How The 'Megxit' Pair Could Build A Billion-Dollar Brand [Video]How The 'Megxit' Pair Could Build A Billion-Dollar Brand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping back as "senior" members of the royal family. According to Business Insider, they said in their Instagram announcement that they intend "to become..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Harry and Meghan: What we know about brand Sussex Royal [Video]Harry and Meghan: What we know about brand Sussex Royal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seeking to register Sussex Royal as a global trademark with the World Intellectual Property Organisation, having already registered the name in the UK. If granted,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK media correspondent: Harry is weak-willed, 'Megxit' makes royal brand look weak

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans to separate themselves from the royal family will be ultimately unsuccessful, U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean said...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Independent

Gloucestershire's Peter Phillips sparks Piers Morgan race row by appearing on milk advert in China

Gloucestershire's Peter Phillips sparks Piers Morgan race row by appearing on milk advert in ChinaPiers mimicked the language on Good Morning Britain after suggesting the Gloucestershire dad was cashing in on royal connections to "flog Chinese State milk"
Stroud Life


