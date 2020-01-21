Peter Phillips' Chinese milk ad fuels debate over Harry and Meghan's royal brand
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () The Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, has appeared in a television advertisement for fresh milk in China, sparking debate over how members of the The Firm use their royal connections to generate a private income.Phillips, 41, is...
It's still unclear what the new Royal arrangements will mean for Harry and Meghan's future life. From their security arrangements, to the use of their 'Sussex Royal' brand and even what they will be called with future titles are still under discussion.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans to separate themselves from the royal family will be ultimately unsuccessful, U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean said... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Independent