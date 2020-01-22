Global  

Love Island: What is the patch Rebecca was wearing on her thigh?

Independent Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
'Did Rebecca have the contraceptive patch on? Good on her making responsible decisions,' one viewer tweets
Tweets about this

kelly_naimepas

Kelly https://t.co/xm3zScbP8D @Independent conveniently "forgot" to mention that the birth control patch can also KILL… https://t.co/W9ZPGjHA2w 20 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent What is the patch Rebecca was wearing on her thigh in Love Island? https://t.co/dSFeHWm3eC 25 minutes ago

nataliexgraham

nat RT @charlottelewxx: A minute to 👏🏻 rebecca on love island wearing the contraceptive patch, think of all the young people that are gonna see… 43 minutes ago

charlottelewxx

Charl A minute to 👏🏻 rebecca on love island wearing the contraceptive patch, think of all the young people that are gonna… https://t.co/NZuPUl0Zq5 3 hours ago

ShootersykEku

Shootersyk"DamyEku" Love Island fans are asking what the patch is on newbie Rebecca Gormley's leg https://t.co/9ExCtgAls1 5 hours ago

buzten10

Trending What Is The Contraceptive Patch? 'Love Island' Has Sparked An Important Discussion https://t.co/FGmFKa6XbZ 8 hours ago

kim_mackay87

Kim Mackay Good god, just read that folk have been slating the new girl in Love Island for having her contraceptive patch on s… https://t.co/5pvH6ZvdaT 8 hours ago

laurensharkey_

Lauren Sharkey Ashamed to say I didn’t know much about the contraceptive patch, so here’s a primer https://t.co/looosZgs0g 8 hours ago

