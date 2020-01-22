Global  

Toyota, Honda Recall Millions Of Vehicles

cbs4.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Toyota and Honda are recalling millions of vehicles over unrelated safety issues.
 The vehicles were recalled, some in the U.S., due to unrelated safety issues.

Air bag woes force Honda, Toyota to recall 6M vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Two different air bag glitches have forced Toyota and Honda to recall over 6 million vehicles worldwide, and both problems present different...
Seattle Times

Honda, Toyota recalling vehicles for new air bag inflator defect

Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it will recall 2.7 million older U.S. vehicles in North America for potentially defective air bag inflators. The defect involves a...
Japan Today


