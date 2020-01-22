Global  

Fraudster Belle Gibson's home raided and assets seized

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Fraudster Belle Gibson's home raided and assets seizedNotorious cancer fraudster Belle Gibson has had her home raided and her assets seized as part of an attempt to recoup a six-figure fine.The Victorian sheriff's office executed a warrant on her Northcote home this morning as the...
