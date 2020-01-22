Thomas Markle apologises to the Queen for missing Meghan's wedding
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas will attempt to mend his reputation in an upcoming documentary – apologising to the Queen for missing his daughter's wedding in 2018.In a snippet from Thomas Markle: My Story, which was recorded...
The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary to be broadcast on Wednesday, but said he fears he will never speak to his daughter or her husband, Britain's Prince Harry, again. Emer McCarthy reports.
Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, is slamming his daughter and Prince Harry‘s decision to remove themselves from the royal family. “With Meghan and... Just Jared Also reported by •BBC News •New Zealand Herald •Independent
Thomas Markle had been due to walk Meghan down the aisle but pulled out of the event citing the advice of doctors after he was admitted to hospital three weeks... Tamworth Herald Also reported by •E! Online •Just Jared •FOXNews.com
