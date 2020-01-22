Global  

Chinese city stops outbound flights, trains to fight virus

Newsday Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Chinese state media say the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as the country battles the spread of a new virus that has sickened hundreds of people and killed 17
News video: China closes off city of 11 million people

China closes off city of 11 million people 00:59

 Chinese state media has said the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains to contain a new virus that has killed 17 people. The state-owned People's Daily newspaper said in a tweet that no one would be allowed to leave the city starting at 10am local time and that train stations and...

'I wasn't sure I could get out of Wuhan' [Video]'I wasn't sure I could get out of Wuhan'

British passenger describes the journey from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan after the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:41Published

Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak [Video]Wuhan suspends public transport amid virus outbreak

WUHAN, CHINA — Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan have shut down public transport to stop the spread of a new strain of coronavirus. All flight and passenger train services in and out of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:43Published


Q&A: WHO representative addresses China’s new virus outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Shortly before authorities closed off the Chinese city at the epicenter of an outbreak of a new virus, the World Health Organization sent a team...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NewsmaxTerra Daily

Chinese city quarantines 11 million as virus spreads

The Chinese city of Wuhan is going under quarantine to contain the new and deadly coronavirus. As Ramy Inocencio reports, health officials are considering...
CBS News


